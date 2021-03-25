Binance Aims To Bolster Compliance With Advisory Hires

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 3:36 PM EDT) -- Binance said Thursday it has appointed two former Financial Action Task Force officials as advisers to help strengthen the cryptocurrency exchange's global compliance function, a move that follows reports of a government probe into derivatives trades made on the platform. Ex-FATF Executive Secretary Rick McDonell and Josée Nadeau, former head of the Canadian delegation to the FATF, will provide "high-level guidance on the organization's global compliance and regulatory strategies," according to Binance, which runs the world's largest crypto exchange by trading volume. The company said McDonell and Nadeau will support Binance's anti-money laundering efforts and help combat the financing of terrorism...

