Varnum Adds Corporate Partner To Detroit-Area Office

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 3:49 PM EDT) -- Michigan-based Varnum has added a business and corporate partner to one of its Detroit-area offices, touting his expertise in mergers and acquisitions and his in-house and law firm experience. The firm announced on Wednesday that Steven J. Enwright, whose practice focuses on M&A, financing and technology licensing, among other subjects, has joined the firm in its Birmingham, Michigan, office in the northern suburbs of Detroit. "Steve's deep experience in venture-backed M&A and strategic transactions adds yet another key facet to our thriving corporate practice," said Michael Romaya, lead partner in the firm's Birmingham office. "We're very pleased to welcome him and...

