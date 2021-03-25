Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Utah Judge Says GHG Analysis For Coal Mine Fell Short

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 5:23 PM EDT) -- A Utah federal judge ordered the U.S. Bureau of Land Management on Thursday to rethink its decision to allow the expansion of a coal mine near Bryce Canyon National Park, finding the agency failed to adequately address some effects of greenhouse gas emissions.

Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment and the Sierra Club were correct in claiming that the BLM violated the National Environmental Policy Act by failing to consider the indirect effects and cumulative impacts of emissions created by the project, U.S. District Judge David Barlow said in an order remanding the decision to the bureau for further consideration....

