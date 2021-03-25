Quinn Emanuel, Others Denied $10.1M Fees In Merger Spat

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 5:53 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge on Thursday rejected a bid for $10.1 million in attorney fees for Quinn Emanuel and others representing energy management software company C3 Inc. in a shareholder suit alleging fraud in a stock-swap deal, saying an outside observer may need to review the matter. U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly wrote in a two-page decision that C3 and its stockholders should meet and make recommendations on how to resolve the issue. "It strikes me that efficiencies could be gained by having a special master appointed to determine in the first instance an appropriate fee amount," Judge Connolly wrote....

