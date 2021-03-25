Hemp Cos. Say Manufacturer Delays Tanked CBD Profits

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 6:58 PM EDT) -- A hemp company and two of its subsidiaries filed suit against an equipment manufacturer in Utah federal court, arguing that they have suffered $10 million in losses after partially installed equipment prevented production of CBD products. In a complaint filed Wednesday, Green Rock Hemp Holdings and its affiliates said that Capna Fabrication dragged its feet on the installation of extraction and distillation systems that it had sold to the hemp companies for nearly $2.6 million in August 2019. According to the filing, Capna continually delayed installing the equipment and failed to complete work by an agreed-upon deadline of March 2020, causing...

