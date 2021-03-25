Duane Morris Atty Banned 2 Years For Overbilling At Ex-Firm

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 8:04 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts' top court on Thursday banned a Duane Morris LLP partner from practicing law for two years — quadrupling a previous suspension — after a state board found that she had billed four large clients for hundreds of hours she didn't actually work while with Saul Ewing LLP. Doreen Zankowski, currently a litigation partner in Duane Morris' Boston office, collected more than $200,000 in excess fees in 2015 by padding the hours billed to herself and other Saul Ewing attorneys, according to an order penned by the state's Supreme Judicial Court. Zankowski added 450 hours to her clients' draft between March...

