4 BigLaw Firms Ante Up For Spring-Fall Bonuses

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 4:50 PM EDT) -- Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP, Debevoise & Plimpton LLP, Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP, and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP were the latest BigLaw firms late Wednesday and Thursday to hop on the trend of associate bonuses amid flourishing business and a job-seeker's market for associates. The four firms, following the lead of Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, will pay out special bonuses ranging from $12,000 to $64,000, depending on seniority, that will not affect the usual end-of-year bonuses. "In the face of these and countless other personal and professional challenges, our...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS