Democrats Move To Nix Trump-Era Oil And Gas Methane Regs

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 6:47 PM EDT) -- Democrats in the U.S. House and Senate announced Thursday they have begun efforts to legislatively undo a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency rule finalized in the waning days of the Trump administration that loosened restrictions on methane emissions for new and modified oil and gas infrastructure. U.S. Senators Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., and Angus King, I-Maine, who both serve on the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, announced a resolution that will be brought in the Senate under the Congressional Review Act to reinstate Obama-era regulations that clamped down on methane emissions from new and modified oil and gas infrastructure. Rep. Diana DeGette,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS