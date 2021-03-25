Uniform Law Group Cans Online Sales Tax Model Law Review

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 4:33 PM EDT) -- A uniform law group won't move forward on a proposal to create model legislation on state taxation of online sales, finding that states would be unlikely to adopt such a model because so many governments have already acted. Tim Schnabel, executive director of the Uniform Law Commission, told Law360 Thursday that the study committee looked at the issue and recommended the ULC not move forward with drafting a uniform law on the topic. The committee of the Uniform Law Commission, a nonprofit group that drafts and promotes uniform state legislation, began an inquiry last year on whether it would try to...

