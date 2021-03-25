GOP Sen. Demands SEC Briefing On 'Premature' ESG Initiative

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 8:55 PM EDT) -- After recently suggesting that the creation of a new ESG disclosure framework from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission would be a "total abuse of power," a Republican senator is demanding a briefing from the agency on its initiatives to make it happen. In a letter sent Wednesday to SEC acting Chair Allison Herren Lee and made public Thursday, Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., claimed that the agency's recent "trumpeting" of its new ESG initiatives is "premature," urging the commission to provide "fair notice" and fully comply with its rulemaking authority before making any changes. The Senate Banking Committee member cautioned that...

