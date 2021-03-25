Arizona Sues US Over Tax-Cut Restriction In Virus Relief Law

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 4:52 PM EDT) -- Arizona filed suit against the U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday to prevent enforcement of language in the latest coronavirus relief law that would allow the federal government to withhold funds from states that lower their taxes. Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich led a suit against the U.S. Department of the Treasury over wording in the American Rescue Plan that could allow the federal government to withhold funds for states that lower their taxes. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) The so-called tax-mandate portion of the American Rescue Plan threatens state sovereignty by potentially encroaching on Arizona's ability to craft its own state tax...

