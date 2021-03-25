FTC, DOJ Vertical Guidelines Remain In Effect, For Now

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 10:13 PM EDT) -- Even though acting Federal Trade Commission chair Rebecca Kelly Slaughter has called for replacing the current guidelines for assessing vertical mergers, antitrust enforcers said Thursday the guidelines will stay in effect until new ones are in place. President Joe Biden's election victory gives Slaughter, now atop the FTC after being in its minority during the Trump administration, the chance to undo the guidelines that she voted against when they were adopted by the FTC and the Department of Justice last year. But until they are withdrawn, they will reflect the antitrust enforcers' general approach to tie-ups among companies at different stages of the supply...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS