SEC's Peirce Aims To Improve Digital Asset Safe Harbor Plan

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 6:13 PM EDT) -- U.S. Securities and Exchange Commissioner Hester Peirce wants to continue developing her safe harbor plan for digital asset development and hopes to collaborate with the incoming chair on the plan, she said Thursday in remarks at a digital securities conference. At the virtual Security Token Summit 2021, which was hosted by blockchain venture incubator and investor Draper Goren Holm, Peirce said the digital asset industry still lacks regulatory clarity around how securities laws apply to digital tokens, and that clarity is sorely needed. "My complaint has been: We need to provide more clear guidance," she said. Peirce referred to a draft...

