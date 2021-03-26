EPA Yanks Trump-Era Permit For St. Croix Oil Refinery

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 7:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has revoked a Trump-era Clean Air Act permit to expand an oil refinery in the U.S. Virgin Islands, after concerned groups claimed that the previous administration hastily approved the permit late last year. The agency cited pushback by environmental and community groups as contributing to its decision, announced Thursday, as well as executive orders signed by President Joe Biden this year instructing federal agencies to review all environmental actions taken by the previous administration. Several groups claimed that the project poses significant environmental threats. Those concerns were borne out in early February just days after the refinery reopened under...

