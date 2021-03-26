Akerman Hires Ex-Lewis Roca Litigation Partner

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 6:06 PM EDT) -- Akerman LLP has announced that it hired a former Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie partner to join its litigation practice group in the firm's Denver office, bringing first-chair trial experience in complex business litigation and business counsel to international clients. Adam Massaro, who started with Akerman earlier this month, handles high-stakes, multimillion-dollar corporate and intellectual property matters in a variety of areas. He said he was drawn to the firm for its "unique position" in the fields of corporate litigation and cannabis. "Cannabis and general corporate litigation are the two areas that I focus the most on," Massaro told Law360, adding that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS