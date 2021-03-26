Lisa Bloom Can't Duck Wynn's Defamation Suit At 9th Circ.

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 2:36 PM EDT) -- Civil rights attorney Lisa Bloom will have to face allegations that she defamed billionaire Steve Wynn by publishing a press release that accused him of pressuring casino dancers to strip down, the Ninth Circuit has determined. Wynn established that a "genuine dispute" exists over whether Bloom and her namesake firm acted with "actual malice" in publishing the press release, which alleged that Wynn leered at dancers and pressured them to strip down to their underwear and wear extra makeup when he appeared at rehearsals, according to Thursday's opinion by a three-judge panel. Referencing the landmark 1964 ruling by the U.S. Supreme...

