Calls For Legal Clarity Abound At Security Token Summit

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 9:04 PM EDT) -- "Clarity" was a repeated refrain at Thursday's Security Token Summit, as regulators and legislators emphasized the need to foster a budding digital asset industry by providing certainty to well-intentioned actors. The Security Token Summit 2021, which was hosted by blockchain venture incubator and investor Draper Goren Holm, featured speakers from U.S. Congress and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as well as executives from financial institutions such as Credit Suisse, venture capital firms such as Future\Perfect Ventures and cryptocurrency platforms such as Fireblocks. Particularly in talks involving legal and regulatory frameworks for digital assets, the perceived lack of clarity on these...

