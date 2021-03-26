Messner Reeves Adds IP Partner In New Phoenix Office

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 4:19 PM EDT) -- Denver-based business law firm Messner Reeves LLP has added a third intellectual property partner from Quarles & Brady LLP to its recently launched Phoenix office, saying that the addition is part of the firm's overall growth strategy for both the office and its IP practice. Rowan Smith, a patent attorney who spent over a decade at Quarles & Brady, is rejoining his former colleagues Greg Sitrick and Benjamin Teitgen, who moved to Messner Reeves in 2020, when the firm opened its Phoenix office. "Today, we can share that we have one of the most experienced IP legal teams in the Phoenix...

