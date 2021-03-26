Biden Taps Ex-DOL Chief Of Staff For Labor Solicitor Post

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 1:05 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden has named Seema Nanda, the former chief of staff of the U.S. Department of Labor, to serve as the agency's new top lawyer, the White House announced Friday. Nanda, who is currently a fellow at Harvard Law School's Labor and Worklife Program, previously worked in the federal government under former President Barack Obama, serving in several positions in the DOL, including as the agency's chief of staff. She also previously led the branch of the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division that's now known as the Office of Immigrant and Employee Rights and worked as a supervisor...

