PTAB Mulls Apple's Fight Over Health Monitoring Patent

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 11:31 PM EDT) -- Two Patent Trial and Appeal Board judges appeared unconvinced Thursday that an Omni MedSci Inc. patent covering non-invasive health monitoring technology, which is being challenged by Apple Inc., is distinct from prior art devices that have similar components. Before the board is Apple's request to render as obvious Michigan-based Omni MedSci's U.S. Patent No. 10,188,299, which concerns wearable wireless consumer devices that track heart rate, blood oxygen levels and other health indicators by measuring how light passes through body tissue. The tech giant, whose popular Apple Watch has similar health monitoring capabilities, insisted in its December 2019 petition for inter partes...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS