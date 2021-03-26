Ex-Serco Execs Face London Fraud Trial Over Gov't Contract

Law360, London (March 26, 2021, 4:46 PM GMT) -- Two former executives at private security company Serco will face trial in London next week on charges of fraud and false accounting in the latest test of the Serious Fraud Office's patchy record of convicting individuals after entering into deferred prosecution agreements with companies in earlier cases. The trial of Nicholas Woods, former finance director of Serco Home Affairs, and Simon Marshall, former operations director of field services within Serco, will start on Monday at Southwark Crown Court. Woods and Marshall face charges brought by the SFO as part of its investigation into the company's electronic prison tagging contract with the government...

