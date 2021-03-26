Aviva Sells Off Poland Unit To Rival Allianz For €2.5B

Law360, London (March 26, 2021, 4:44 PM GMT) -- British insurance giant Aviva PLC said Friday that it will sell its Polish business unit to Allianz SE for €2.5 billion ($3 billion), as it completes the trimming down of its international portfolio. The London-based insurer said it will now focus its attention on its U.K., Ireland and Canada businesses, after selling off eight subsidiaries in as many months. Aviva said it has raised £7.5 billion ($10.3 billion) from a reduction of its international footprint, following a change of management last year. "The sale of our Polish business is an excellent conclusion to the refocusing of our portfolio announced just eight...

