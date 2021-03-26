Pro Say: BigLaw Fights To Change Juvenile Life Sentences

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 5:29 PM EDT) -- BigLaw attorneys teamed up with the ACLU this month to win major reforms to how Maryland grants parole to prisoners serving life sentences for crimes they committed as children. This Week Ep. 193: BigLaw Fights To Change Juvenile Life Sentences Your browser does not support the audio element. We're joined this week by Law360 reporter Justin Wise to break it all down, including the details of the case, its potential impact and how white-shoe law firms work with nonprofit activists. Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney, Bill Donahue and Alex Lawson bring you inside the newsroom and explain what...

