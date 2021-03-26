The EU's New Graft Cop Is Ready— But Still Waiting To Go

Law360, London (March 26, 2021, 8:54 PM GMT) -- Three years after it was founded, four months after it was supposed to go live and with no firm launch date in sight, prosecutors at the European Union's new independent anti-graft enforcer are impatient to start investigating the 3,000 cases already on their desks. The European Public Prosecutor's Office, which officially opened in September, has been tasked with investigating criminal cases that crisscross the EU's internal borders. Those cases can involve suspected corruption, money laundering and serious tax fraud that affects the bloc's financial interests. Although the prosecutor's office was due to begin operations by the end of 2020, its launch...

