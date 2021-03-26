6 Firms Power $1.4B Semiconductor Co.'s Take-Private Deal

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 5:12 PM EDT) -- Magnachip, which offers technologies for electronic devices' display and power systems, said on Friday that it's agreed to be taken private by private equity firm Wise Road Capital Ltd. in a deal that values the South Korean technology company's equity at $1.4 billion, with support from at least six law firms. Magnachip Semiconductor Corp. said in a news release that it inked the deal with Beijing-based Wise Road Capital Ltd.'s investment vehicles, South Dearborn Ltd. and Michigan Merger Sub Inc. Magnachip said that its management team and employees are expected to keep their positions and the company will remain headquartered in...

