Westlaw Wants Monopoly Claims Booted From ROSS IP Fight

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 12:01 PM EDT) -- Westlaw owner Thomson Reuters wants a federal judge to dismiss accusations leveled by startup ROSS Intelligence that the bigger firm is trying to monopolize the legal research business, arguing simply that it's "not an antitrust case." In a motion to dismiss filed Thursday, Thomson Reuters said ROSS only made those claims to deflect from accusations that it illegally copied huge swaths of copyrighted Westlaw content to create its competing research service. "At bottom, ROSS attempts to defend its theft by trying to turn the table on plaintiffs," Thomson Reuters wrote. "Plaintiffs respectfully request that this court dismiss ROSS's counterclaims in their...

