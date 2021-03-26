Funding Is Biggest Barrier To Carbon-Free Drive, Study Warns

Law360, London (March 26, 2021, 5:28 PM GMT) -- Lack of funding is the greatest barrier preventing businesses from meeting the legally binding 2050 net-zero carbon target set by the Paris Agreement, according to a study by Standard Chartered PLC. The British multinational bank surveyed senior executives on corporate climate goals for its Zeronomics report and has highlighted the challenges that companies face as they make the move to a net-zero carbon future. The study, published on Thursday, comes amid demands that business should do more to address climate change by governments that have signed up to the binding Paris Agreement. The treaty aims at limiting global warming to well below two degrees...

