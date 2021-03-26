BoE Chief Maintains No Blame For Failures In Row With LC&F

Law360, London (March 26, 2021, 6:07 PM GMT) -- Lawmakers said on Friday they have finished questioning Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, after he maintained that he should not be named as personally culpable in a report into failings at the financial watchdog that led to the collapse of an investment firm. The House of Commons Treasury Committee said in March that it was looking into "apparent contradictions" in statements made by Bailey during a hearing on Feb. 8 about London Capital & Finance, which collapsed in 2019 while he was the Financial Conduct Authority's chief executive. The MPs questioned the central bank governor following suggestions that he had sought to...

