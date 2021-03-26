Wire Hanger Importer Says CBP Redactions Warped Probe

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 7:14 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Customs and Border Protection inquiry into whether wire clothes hangers were being shipped via Laos to avoid duties was "constitutionally deficient," a Chehalis, Washington-based importer has alleged, saying the agency found it culpable based on an incomplete administrative record. According to a complaint filed Thursday in the U.S. Court of International Trade, CBP failed to provide Leco Supply Inc. and nine other companies in its consolidated tariff evasion probe with a full view of the allegations against them, heavily redacting submissions from M&B Metal Products Company Inc., a domestic maker of wire garment hangers. After a two-year investigation, in February CBP...

