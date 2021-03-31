Conn. Lawmakers Worry Reforms Weaken Victims' Rights

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 4:44 PM EDT) -- Connecticut lawmakers raised concerns that victims' rights are being harmed by criminal justice reforms in the state, during a public hearing on Wednesday reviewing a proposal to allow victims a new avenue to challenge criminal convictions. State Sen. Dan Champagne, R-Vernon, pictured in 2019 at the State Capitol in Hartford, Conn., said in Wednesday's hearing that victims' rights are being treated as "second class to everything else that goes on." (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) The proposed resolution, referred to as H.J.R. 366, would remove language from an existing law that prohibits victims from appealing criminal convictions on the grounds that their rights...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS