Celsius Hires Paul Weiss Atty As General Counsel

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 4:42 PM EDT) -- Cryptocurrency rewards-earning and lending platform Celsius Network said Friday it has named a seasoned BigLaw attorney, who most recently worked at Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton and Garrison LLP, as its general counsel. Ron Deutsch, who most recently was counsel at Paul Weiss, is also head of mergers and acquisitions in his new position, the London-based company said in its announcement. He started in the role on March 1, and is based in New Jersey. "It's a very exciting time to join the crypto industry and especially join a company like Celsius that is driven to serve its community," Deutsch said in an email to...

