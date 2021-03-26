North Dakota Senate Kills Pot Legalization, Tax Bills

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 8:17 PM EDT) -- North Dakota's state Senate killed bills that would have legalized and taxed recreational cannabis after the state's House approved the measures last month. The Senate on Thursday voted 37-10 to oppose H.B. 1420, which would have legalized for individuals 21 and older to buy and possess up to one ounce of cannabis from a retail outlet. H.B. 1501, which was rejected by 47-0 vote, would have imposed a 15% tax on the gross receipts of cannabis retailers and a 15% excise tax on the sale of cannabis products from a manufacturer to a retailer. The cannabis legalization bill had passed the state House in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS