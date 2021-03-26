11th Circ. Blocks Transfer Suit Against Discharged Debtor

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 6:54 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit has refused to let three companies pursue a fraudulent transfer suit against a debtor who received a discharge, saying their claim is not simply an effort to collect a debt and their bid does not meet requirements set by a previous ruling from the appeals court. With its decision Thursday, the Eleventh Circuit upheld rulings from an Alabama bankruptcy court and a district court that found SuVicMon Development Inc., Gardendale Housing Inc. and Patriarch Enterprises Inc. cannot proceed with their claims that Charles Morrison Sr. fraudulently transferred assets to his sons to avoid collection on a securities fraud...

