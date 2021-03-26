Perkins Coie Attys Ask 5th Circ. To Reconsider Sanctions

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 8:48 PM EDT) -- Election law veteran Marc Elias and five other Perkins Coie LLP attorneys have retained Kirkland & Ellis' Paul Clement as they ask the Fifth Circuit to either reconsider or modify sanctioning them for submitting "redundant and misleading" supplemental filings in a Texas voting case. Elias, Bruce V. Spiva, Skyler M. Howton, Lalitha D. Madduri, Daniel C. Osher and Stephanie I. Command on Thursday "apologize[d] for disappointing" the Fifth Circuit, while asserting they were not trying to conceal an initial denial of their bid to supplement the record in the case, but rather that they simply misunderstood the correct way to get...

