Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

6th Circ. Revives Professor's Challenge To Pronoun Rule

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 8:11 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit reinstated a free speech case lodged by an Ohio public university professor who refused to use feminine pronouns to refer to a transgender student, ruling Friday that a teacher's lectures are protected by the First Amendment.

The panel said Shawnee State University trampled on political philosophy professor Nicholas Meriwether's First Amendment rights to freedom of speech and religious exercise when it required him to refer to students by their preferred pronouns and barred him from declaring on his syllabus that doing so contravenes his Christian beliefs.

"By forbidding Meriwether from describing his views on gender identity even in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!