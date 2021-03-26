Crypto Miner, Power Biz Narrowly Avert Trial Over $3.7M Bill

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 8:06 PM EDT) -- A cryptocurrency miner and tribal-owned power company Energy Keepers have settled their dispute over a $3.7 million electric bill on the eve of trial, they told a Montana federal court on Friday. Energy Keepers Inc. and cryptocurrency outfit Project Spokane LLC and its member, Sean Walsh, agreed to dismiss the case on Friday, just before the scheduled start of trial on Monday, court filings show. The sides agreed to dismiss the suit without prejudice, with each side paying its own attorney fees, court documents show. The documents did not specify any other terms of the settlement. The parties had been set...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS