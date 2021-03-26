Law360's 2021 Cybersecurity & Privacy Editorial Board

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 6:43 PM EDT) -- Law360 is pleased to announce the formation of its 2021 Cybersecurity & Privacy Editorial Advisory Board. The editorial advisory board provides feedback on Law360's coverage and expert insight on how best to shape future coverage. The members of Law360's 2021 Cybersecurity & Privacy Editorial Advisory Board are: Olivia Adendorff, Kirkland & Ellis LLP Olivia is a litigation partner with broad experience in consumer protection and data privacy, with particular experience in Federal Trade Commission investigations, private litigation and class actions. She defends corporations in a variety of industries, including Fortune 50 technology companies. In addition, Olivia also advises companies on consumer...

