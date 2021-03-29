Suspended Atty Wants Court Review Of Calif. Bar Speech Rule

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 2:59 PM EDT) -- An attorney suspended from practicing law in California has petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to review whether a state bar may punish him for statements deemed false but also found to be harmless, arguing that the decision to suspend him places unconstitutional limits on advocacy speech from lawyers. In a petition for a writ of certiorari to the Supreme Court made public on Friday, attorney Scottlynn J. Hubbard claimed that the California Supreme Court erred by affirming a recommendation to suspend him from practicing law in the state because of misleading representations made in federal courts. Hubbard argued the decision failed...

