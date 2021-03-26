MAGA Atty Wood Sues Ga. Bar Over Psych Exam Demand

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 4:49 PM EDT) -- L. Lin Wood, the MAGA-boosting Atlanta lawyer and conspiracy theorist, has sued attorney oversight officials in Georgia for what he called a "coercive" effort to get him to take a mental health exam by threatening his law license. In a federal lawsuit posted online Thursday, Wood accused members of the state bar's Disciplinary Board of overstepping their authority in an unjustified attempt to compel him to undergo a psychiatric evaluation. Wood said he "categorically" did not suffer from a mental illness, a substance problem, or any other condition that would trigger a state bar rule covering lawyers with mental incapacity. Moreover,...

