'Coercive' Prosecution Drives Trial Penalty, Defense Attys Say

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 2:21 PM EDT) -- Almost a decade ago, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony M. Kennedy wrote in an opinion in the case Missouri v. Frye that "criminal justice today is, for the most part, a system of pleas, not a system of trials." That statement rings true, even more so today. Jury trials in the United States are disappearing, and attorneys and legal scholars have been trying to understand why. In the criminal justice system, mandatory minimum sentences and sentencing guidelines have been identified as reasons. But pressure for guilty pleas is by and large the reason fewer and fewer defendants get their day before...

