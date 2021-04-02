IP Hires: Irell, Greenberg Traurig, Munck Wilson

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 9:49 AM EDT) -- A former U.S. Patent and Trademark Office director's return to Irell & Manella and Greenberg Traurig's poaching of a five-attorney group from Wilson Sonsini mark two of the biggest recent patent attorney shifts over the last few weeks. Here's what you need to know about these and other notable hires. Irell Andrei Iancu Andrei Iancu has returned to Irell & Manella LLP as a partner in its intellectual property litigation practice, after serving as head of the USPTO for the Trump administration. Iancu, who resigned as the agency director in January, is rejoining Irell & Manella's Los Angeles office, where he will be focusing his...

