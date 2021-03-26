DC Circ. Suspends Klayman, Refers Him To Discipline Panel

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 10:24 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit suspended conservative legal firebrand Larry Klayman on Friday from practicing law for 90 days in the nation's capital and formally referred him to a court committee to decide "whether further discipline is warranted." A three-judge panel unanimously slapped a reciprocal suspension against Klayman, 69, whom the D.C. Court of Appeals suspended last June for 90 days and ordered to complete a continuing legal education course on conflicts of interest as a condition of reinstatement. The district's top court disciplinary action concerns conflict-related conduct violations in three cases stemming from Klayman's time as the general counsel and chairman of...

