Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ambac, Others Beat CFPB Suit Over Student Loan Trusts

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 11:21 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge on Friday dismissed the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's suit over the collections practices of a group of student loan trusts, agreeing with intervenor Ambac Assurance Corp.'s argument that the agency didn't have the authority to bring the action back when its structure was unconstitutional.

The CFPB claimed in its enforcement action that the trusts had filed thousands of collections lawsuits falsely claiming personal knowledge of account records and consumers' debts. On top of that, at least 2,000 collections lawsuits were filed without the documentation necessary to prove that the trust owned the debt, the agency alleged.

In their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!