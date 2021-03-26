Ambac, Others Exit CFPB Suit Over Student Loan Trusts

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 11:21 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge dismissed an MGIC Investment Co. subsidiary and two other entities Friday from a yearslong dispute with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau over the collections practices of a group of student loan trusts, ruling that the agency didn't have the authority to bring the action back when its structure was unconstitutional. The CFPB claimed in its enforcement action that the trusts had filed thousands of collections lawsuits falsely claiming personal knowledge of account records and consumers' debts. On top of that, at least 2,000 collections lawsuits were filed without the documentation necessary to prove that the trust owned...

