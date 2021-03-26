Mylan Settles Out Of Diabetes Drug Patent Fight At PTAB

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 8:04 PM EDT) -- Just as co-challenger Pfizer wrapped up arguments Friday before the Parent Trial and Appeal Board, Mylan revealed it had worked out its differences with Novo Nordisk over the latter drugmaker's patent for a shelf-stable formula that reduces the clogging of injection devices. While Mylan was the drugmaker that originally filed the petition, Pfizer handled petitioner arguments as it sought to convince the board the challenged patent covered a formula that had already been revealed in prior art. But after nearly two hours of arguments, counsel for Mylan chimed in to inform the board it and Novo Nordisk "have been able to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS