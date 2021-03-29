Atty Recruiter Says Ex-Firm's Suit Targets Biz He Built Alone

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 4:38 PM EDT) -- An attorney recruiter battling his former employer over alleged trade secret theft told a Texas federal court Friday he built his Asia-focused business "from the ground up" and should see the claims against him thrown out. In a partially redacted bid for summary judgement, recruiter Evan P. Jowers said that his former company, MWK Recruiting Inc., did not have any knowledge about the Asian recruiting and placement market before he moved to Hong Kong in 2015 and built a business independently from his employer. Jowers also argued that a legally flawed employment contract he'd signed with MWK subsidiary Kinney Recruiting LP...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS