EU Regulators Want Clarification On Securitization Rules

Law360, London (March 29, 2021, 1:08 PM BST) -- Europe's finance watchdogs have called on the European Commission to clarify whether they can punish companies based outside the bloc for breaching the bloc's rules on selling securitizations to consumers in member states. The European Supervisory Authorities want clarification on whether the Securitization Regulation allows them to impose fines or bans on companies based in so-called third countries. Securitization is the market behind the financing generated from packaging and reselling groups of illiquid securities, such as mortgages. The EU's Securitization Regulation, which came into force in 2019, forces financial institutions that package securitizations, known as sponsors, to follow rules on the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS