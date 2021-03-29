Argos To Pay Out £570K Over Warranties, Watchdog Says

Law360, London (March 29, 2021, 12:55 PM BST) -- British catalog retailer Argos Ltd. will give out £570,000 (£788,000) in electronic gift cards to customers as a goodwill gesture after the company broke a promise to direct people to potentially better deals for extended warranties, Britain's anti-trust regulator said. The gesture, announced on Friday, comes after routine monitoring by the Competition and Markets Authority found that Argos had breached a 2012 undertaking to provide shoppers with a link to a price comparison website every time it offered an extended warranty for domestic electrical products online. Providing a link would have given shoppers the opportunity to compare the price of extended warranties,...

