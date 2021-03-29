4 More BigLaw Firms Pay Another COVID-19 Bonus

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 4:32 PM EDT) -- Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP, Ropes & Gray LLP, Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP and Linklaters LLP will be distributing spring and fall bonuses to their associates for work during the pandemic, the firms confirmed Monday. Weil Gotshal, Ropes & Gray and Morgan Lewis are matching the scale set by Davis Polk & Wardell LLP earlier this year, with total bonus payouts starting at $12,000 for first-year associates and topping out at $64,000 for the most senior associates. The bonuses will be paid in two installments: one in the spring and one later in the year. The spring bonuses come on...

