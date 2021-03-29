Supreme Court Will Examine AG Powers In Abortion Case

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 10:40 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine a state attorney general's authority to embark on solitary defenses of laws without support from state officials, a technical question it will explore in the context of a statute restricting abortion rights. The high court granted Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's requested review of whether the Sixth Circuit properly barred him from intervening to defend a state ban on certain second-trimester abortions. Cameron sought to intervene after the Sixth Circuit blocked the law last year and Kentucky's health secretary opted against an appeal. The specific question that the Supreme Court will explore...

